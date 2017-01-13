Priyanka Chopra rushed to emergency room after fall on set of ‘Quantico’

Tatjana Muskiet

Priyanka Chopra is recovering from a scary fall on the set of her hit show “Quantico.”

The actress was rushed to the emergency room on Thursday night after falling during filming, TMZ reported. Chopra reportedly suffered a concussion after slipping and falling during one of the stunts. A rep for the 34-year-old star told TMZ she was examined, treated and discharged a few hours later and is set to return to work after the weekend.“Yes, we can confirm there was a minor accident,” her rept told the gossip site. “ [SHE]will return to work after the weekend.”

“Quantico” follows the lives of young government agents — both personally and professionally. The ABC series does a majority of its filming in New York City and was most recently on set in Carle Place, Long Island on Thursday, according to OLV.(nydailynews)…[+]