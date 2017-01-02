  • Nieuws Archief

  • Social media

  • Advertentie

Queens man fatally shot, another injured

January 02, 2017   Tatjana Muskiet
arrested

A gunman killed a 31-year-old Queens man early Monday and shot a 24-year-old man in the back, police said. The gunman shot the men in front of a building on 124th St. near Liberty Ave. in South Richmond Hill at about 3:25 a.m., officials said. Paramedics rushed the men to Jamaica Hospital, where the 31-year-old man died. The 24-year-old man was in stable condition, officials said.No one has been arrested. Neither man was immediately identified.(nydailynews.com)…[+]

Posted in: english news, News

  • Karikatuur

    zaterdag 31 december 2016

  • ADs

  • Nieuws Volgens datum

    January 2017
    M T W T F S S
    « Dec    
     1
    2345678
    9101112131415
    16171819202122
    23242526272829
    3031  