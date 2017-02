Reince Priebus says Michael Flynn did nothing wrong regarding Russia conversations

Tatjana Muskiet

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on Sunday denied that President Trump’s campaign didn’t have involvement with Russian officials and said former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who resigned last week after admitting misleading officials about talks he had with the Kremlin before the inauguration, “didn’t do anything wrong.”

“There’s nothing wrong with having a conversation about sanctions,” Priebus said on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” about Flynn having held talks about sanctions with the Russian ambassador.

“And there’s nothing wrong about having a conversation about the fact that the Obama administration put further sanctions in place and expelled some folks out of the United States,” Priebus said.(nydailynews)…[+]