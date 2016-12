Ronald Gasser, Joe McKnight’s killer, released without charges — but he’s not in the clear yet

Tatjana Muskiet

The man who fatally shot ex-Jets running back Joe McKnight in a road rage showdown was released from custody early Friday without being charged, authorities said. Ronald Gasser, 54, was sprung after gunning down an unarmed McKnight in a New Orleans suburb Thursday afternoon — but he’s not in the clear yet, authorities said.

Investigators were slated to consult Friday with the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office to “discuss what, if any, charges will be brought against Mr. Gasser,” Col. John Fortunato, of the parish’s sheriff’s office, told the Daily News. “There’s no timeline for when this has to be done,” Fortunato added. “We want to get it right.”(nydailynews.com)…[+]