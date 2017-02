Sally Yates’ White House warning may have set Michael Flynn’s resignation into motion

Tatjana Muskiet

Sally Yates was anything but treacherous in her final days as President Trump’s acting Attorney General.

Her role as a legal canary in the coal mine during a brief role heading the Justice Department may have poised the White House away from National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and inspired his ousting.

Yates tried insulating the White House from a series of looming controversies — the potentially illegal executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries and the latest bombshell that Flynn misled several senior members of the Trump administration about his suspected pre-inauguration talks with a Russian diplomat.(nydailynews)…[+]