Security guard at Oculus may have refused to help woman reach for hat before fatal plunge off escalator

Tatjana Muskiet

The New Jersey woman who suffered a deadly fall inside the Oculus transit hub was reaching for her sister’s hat — after a security guard refused to help retrieve it from the edge of an escalator, sources said Monday.

Jenny Santos, 29, teetered over the handrail about halfway down the escalator at 5:30 a.m. Saturday, said a police source who viewed surveillance video of the accident.

Stretching to grab the hat that was just a few feet out of reach, Santos — who had a blood-alcohol content of 0.167, more than twice the legal limit for driving while intoxicated — lost her balance and plummeted 34 feet to the marble floor below.

Santos had gone down the escalator before her fall, trying to spot the hat, the police source said. She went back up to the top and asked a security officer — employed by the privately run Allied Universal — for assistance, the source said. The guard allegedly told Santos he was unable to leave his post — prompting her to return to the descending escalator and make her fatal grab.(nydailynews)…[+]