Son allegedly beat parents to death at family home

Tatjana Muskiet

A suburban Philadelphia couple were beaten to death by their own son in their New Jersey home, authorities said Saturday. Edward Coles Jr., 58, and wife Rosemarie Coles, 55, of West Deptford, were found dead by another family member Friday morning. The couple’s son, 28-year-old Ryan Coles, was arrested on murder and weapons charges. His bail was set at $1 million.The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said that the couple died from “blunt head trauma” and alleged that Ryan Coles had bludgeoned his parents “with his hands and an unknown object.”Neighbors told local media outlets that police had been called to the couple’s home before. WPVI reported that Ryan Coles struggled with mental illness, but had never been arrested before.(nypost.com)…[+]