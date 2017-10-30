Spanish prosecutor calls for rebellion charges against Catalan leaders

Tatjana Muskiet

Spain’s attorney general has asked for charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds to be brought against members of the deposed Catalan cabinet for their role in trying to create an independent state.

José Manuel Maza announced on Monday that he would ask the national court to bring the charges against senior members of the administration of Carles Puigdemont, who was removed from his post as regional president by the Spanish government on Friday. Reports suggest 14 former senior regional government figures are to face charges, including Puigdemont, his deputy, Oriol Junqueras, and the administration’s foreign minister, Raül Romeva.

The supreme court, meanwhile, will oversee possible action against the Catalan political authorities over the part they played in paving the way for last week’s parliamentary vote to declare independence. Maza said the charges were being sought “because their actions over the past two years have produced an institutional crisis that culminated with the unilateral declaration of independence made with total contempt for our constitution on 27 October”.(theguardian)…[+]