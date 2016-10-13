Stolen iPhone leads cops to creep accused of Central Park attempted rape, robbery, assault

Tatjana Muskiet

Cops have nabbed a dim-witted ex-con they say assaulted, robbed and tried to rape a woman in Central Park by tracking the victim’s cellphone he stole, police sources said Thursday.

Forest Richardson, 26, was nabbed Wednesday afternoon after the iPhone he stole from his victim was tracked to his location in the Bronx, officials said. When questioned, he admitted to the Monday night robbery but not the sex assault on the 28-year-old victim, police sources said. Cops say Richardson grabbed the young Harlem woman, who was listening to music on her headphones, as she walked through Central Park along East Drive near 110th about 10:30 p.m, police said. Holding her in a bear hug, he said “Don’t scream or I will cut your throat,” as he dragged her away, pulled off her sweatshirt and T-shirt and rifled through her pockets, according to cops.(nydailynews.com)…[+]