Subway surfer killed while trying to ride on top of F train

Tatjana Muskiet

A subway surfer was killed in Brooklyn Wednesday morning when he tried to climb on top of a train, police said. The unidentified man was between the cars of a southbound F train trying to climb on top when he was clipped and fell at the Fourth Ave./Ninth St. station around 4:45 a.m., cops said. He died at the scene, officials said. Southbound F and G trains were bypassing the station Wednesday morning as police investigated.(nydailynews.com)…[+]