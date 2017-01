Suspected crack cocaine dealer in Fla. hit with murder charges after crashing car into canal and not telling cops about passengers

Tatjana Muskiet

A suspected drug dealer in Florida was charged with two counts of murder after declining to tell police that two people were inside the car he was driving when it crashed into a canal. Robert Goldsmith, 30, was able to escape the vehicle through a window but 24-year-old passengers Hannah Gonzalez and Marquis Garcia died Tuesday night. After cops received a tip that Goldsmith was dealing crack cocaine, they arranged a sting operation, according to the police report obtained by the Daily News.

Goldsmith handed an agent of the police a “clear plastic bag which contained a white rock-like substance consistent with crack cocaine,” according to the report by the Sunrise Police Department.(nydailynews)…[+]