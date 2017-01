Suspected mobster wanted by police wasn’t hiding — he just wanted to wait until after Super Bowl to turn self in, lawyer says

Tatjana Muskiet

A suspected mob associate accused of hiding from cops wasn’t trying to avoid arrest on federal gambling charges — he just wanted to wait until after the Super Bowl to turn himself in, his lawyer said. Anthony (The Kid) Camisa is one of 46 suspected East Coast mobsters and associates hit with racketeering charges in early August.

While most were collared when the charges came down, Camisa was one of three who remained on the lam. Authorities nabbed Camisa in late December — some four months after the high-profile indictment — and have since pushed for him to remain behind bars until trial. Prosecutors have argued that his apparent disappearing act makes him a flight risk.(Nydailynews)…[+]