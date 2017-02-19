Sweden mocks President Trump’s remark about imaginary incident: ‘Terror attack? What has he been smoking?’

Tatjana Muskiet

Swedes are mocking President Trump’s remark about a major incident that never occurred. Trump, speaking Saturday in Florida, referred to the Scandinavian country while alluding to various terror attacks in Europe.

“You look what’s happening last night in Sweden, Sweden! Who would believe this — Sweden! They took in large numbers, they’re having problems like they never thought possible,” he said. Trump’s statement came after Fox News aired an interview with documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz about a crime surge in the country, but the “last night” remark confused residents.The newspaper Aftonbladet took the time to list everything that happened that night — in English — for Trump.

Those incidents include a man setting himself on fire, singer Owe Thörnqvist having technical problems during a rehearsal, a man dying after a workplace accident, a road closure due to strong winds and snow, and a police chase through Stockholm. Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt criticized Trump on Twitter. “Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound,” Bildt wrote.(nydailynews)…[+]