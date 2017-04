Syria: suspected chemical attack kills dozens in Idlib province

Tatjana Muskiet

Dozens of people have been killed in a suspected chemical attack in northern Syria, aid workers and local activists have said, in one of the largest mass casualty incidents using a toxic gas in the six-year conflict. The attack on Tuesday morning on Khan Sheikhun in Idlib province was followed by air raids in the early afternoon on the same town, according to medical workers. More than 50 people were killed when planes carrying weaponry laced with unidentified chemicals raided Khan Sheikhun. Victims exhibited symptoms resembling those caused by exposure to sarin gas.“Everyone is horrified and the children are in total shock,” said Mohammad Hassoun, a spokesman for civil defence rescue workers in the nearby town of Sarmin, which received 14 of the wounded. (guardian)…[+]