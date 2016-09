Taxpayers are fleeing New York in droves

Tatjana Muskiet

Taxpaying New Yorkers are leaving in droves for other states.

In 2014, 126,000 tax filers fled to other places in the US — more people than in any other state, according to a study posted on newgeography.com.

The Empire State also lost the most “high earners,” who reported making more than $200,000 a year. “New York has been leading the nation in domestic migration for decades,” Wendell Cox, who co-authored the study, told the Albany Times Union.

While New York’s population is still growing, in part because of immigration, many residents are leaving for other states because of high property taxes, a lack of business opportunities and unaffordable homes.(nypost.com)…[+]