The worst person in New York has been arrested

Tatjana Muskiet

A man suspected of plucking a 94-year-old woman’s pension money right out of her bra has been collared, sources told The Post. The man, identified only as a 26-year-old, was arrested early Friday and held at the 25th Precinct – just three blocks from the Regines clothing store, where wheelchair-bound Maria Vasquez was mugged Wednesday.

A startling video showed the heartless crook swiping a wad of cash totaling $600 from her brassiere as she shopped for new slippers at the store on East 116th Street in East Harlem at about 12:15 p.m., cops said. Vasquez, a native of the Dominican Republic, was looking the other way at her caretaker as the thief struck, and she said she was stunned when he brazenly pawed at her chest.(Nypost.com)…[+]