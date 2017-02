Trump backing off of big promises in early weeks of administration

Tatjana Muskiet

In three weeks, President Trump has gone from “build the wall” to hitting a wall. After multiple guarantees that he’d rapidly remake American government Trump has gotten quickly bogged down in the mire of Washington. His quick-strike executive orders have done little or gotten stymied court. Some of his international proclamations have had to be walked back. Congress plods along at its usual creeping pace on big-ticket legislation – and confirming his own cabinet. The president of bold statements and big promises refused to admit on Friday that he’s been stymied by the pace of Washington, while admitting that he’s been frustrated by the city’s pace.(nydailynews)…[+]