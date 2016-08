Trump campaign CEO accused in divorce papers of attacking wife

Tatjana Muskiet

The man hired to remake Donald Trump’s image roughed up and threatened his wife during their marriage, she claimed in court documents obtained by The Post.

Stephen K. Bannon, the new CEO of the Trump campaign, grabbed then-wife Mary Louise Piccard “by the throat and arm,” and threatened “to take the girls and leave,” referring to their twin daughters, according to a declaration she filed in their divorce case, which began in the mid-1990s.

“I took the phone to call the police and he grabbed the phone away from me throwing it across the room, and breaking it as he [was] screaming that I was a ‘crazy f—ing c–t!,’” according to the document.(nypost.com)…[+]