Trump campaign says former Bill Clinton mistress Gennifer Flowers won’t attend presidential debate

Tatjana Muskiet

The mistress will be missing out after all.

One day after Donald Trump threatened to put Gennifer Flowers in the front row at Monday’s presidential debate, the big-mouthed mogul’s campaign said that Bill Clinton’s former mistress wouldn’t be in attendance.

“Gennifer Flowers will not be attending the debate tomorrow night,” Trump’s running mate Mike Pence said on “Fox News Sunday.” “Donald was using the tweet yesterday really to mock an effort by Hillary Clinton and her campaign to really distract attention from where the people, the American people, are going to be focused tomorrow night, which is on the issues, it’s on the choice that we face,” the GOP vice presidential candidate added, referencing Clinton’s own invitation to anti-Trump billionaire Mark Cuban.(Nydailynews.com)…[+]