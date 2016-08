Trump challenges Clinton to release ‘detailed’ medical records

Tatjana Muskiet

Donald Trump wants Hillary Clinton to release her “detailed medical records.”

On Twitter, the Republican presidential candidate offered this challenge to his Democratic rival: “I think that both candidates, Crooked Hillary and myself, should release detailed medical records. I have no problem in doing so! Hillary?”

The Trump campaign and its surrogates have long insinuated Clinton’s health is worse than has been publicly confirmed. Trump has said Clinton lacks the physical “stamina” to be commander in chief. But Clinton’s own doctor, Lisa Bardack, the chair of internal medicine at Mount Kisco Medical Group, has said, “She is in excellent physical condition and fit to serve as President of the United States.”(nypost.com)…[+]