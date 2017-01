Trump dumps the man who has announced every presidential inauguration since 1957

Tatjana Muskiet

President-elect Donald Trump has silenced the famous voice behind presidential inaugurations. Charlie Brotman, who has been the announcer for every presidential inauguration since 1957, will be away from the microphone for Trump’s inauguration Jan. 20 — after the Trump team dumped him. That will make Trump the first President since Dwight Eisenhower whose parade will not be narrated by Brotman.

“I’m disappointed,” Brotman, 89, told the Washington Post last week.(nydailynews)…[+]