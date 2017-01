Trump keeps denying Russia report on Twitter and compares his situation to ‘Nazi Germany’

Tatjana Muskiet

He’s Russian for explanations. President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday morning continued denying the explosive but unverified accusations about his ties to Russia — firing off a series of tweets downplaying the report and his Russian connections. Trump at one point even compared his situation to being in “Nazi Germany.” “Russia just said the unverified report paid for by political opponents is ‘A COMPLETE AND TOTAL FABRICATION, UTTER NONSENSE.’ Very unfair!” Trump wrote in his first tweet, citing recent comments from a Kremlin spokesman.“Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING!” he wrote in another tweet.(Nydailynews)…[+]