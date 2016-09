Trump outlines specific goals for growth in economic address

Tatjana Muskiet

Donald Trump outlined his economic vision Thursday, focused on putting America’s national interests first, as he called for robust economic growth, tax reform, reduced regulation and better trade deals.

“I’m not running to be the president of the world, I’m running to be president of the United States,” Trump said, assuring the Economic Club of New York that his plan is US-centric.

Trump gave specific goals — and policy details — urging the US “to start thinking big once again.”

“[I]t is time to establish a national goal of reaching 4 percent economic growth,” he said. Robust economic growth, he said, would help America recover from its financial woes. “Over the next 10 years, our economic team estimates that under our plan, the economy will average 3.5 percent growth and create a total of 25 million new jobs.”(nypost.com)…[+]