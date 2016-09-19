Trump says he’s meeting with world leaders, but won’t say who

Tatjana Muskiet

Donald Trump said Monday he has already met with “a couple” of world leaders — and is scheduled to meet with more. “I don’t want to comment on whom I’m meeting with,” Trump told “Fox & Friends” in a phone interview Monday morning. It’s been reported that Trump is meeting with Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Monday in New York. Hillary Clinton is meeting this week with Sis, Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko and Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump said that with the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting this week in New York, he’s been getting a lot of requests.

“I will say that with all the folks being in New York, I’ve had a lot of calls from a lot of different people on the basis that I’m doing well and, you know, they seem to think it’s important to maybe meet. But I don’t want to comment specifically on who but a couple of people are coming over,” the Republican presidential candidate said.(nypost.com)…[+]