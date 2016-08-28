Trump slammed for controversial tweet about Wade cousin’s shooting

Tatjana Muskiet

Donald Trump on Saturday connected the death of NBA all-star Dwyane Wade’s cousin to his own campaign’s efforts to woo black voters.

“Dwayne Wade’s cousin was just shot and killed walking her baby in Chicago,” Trump tweeted — initially misspelling the Chicago Bulls player’s first name, and then fixing the error. “Just what I have been saying. African-Americans will VOTE TRUMP!”

Later on, he added: “My condolences to Dwyane Wade and his family, on the loss of Nykea Aldridge. They are in my thoughts and prayers.” The tweets were in reaction to the Friday killing of Aldridge, a 32-year-old woman who was caught in crossfire while pushing her baby in a stroller in Chicago’s Parkway Gardens neighborhood. Trump, who casts himself as the law-and-order candidate, has made appeals to African-American voters in recent days, saying the struggles of minority communities are a result of Democrats’ policies.(nypost.com)…[+]