Trump suggests Kaepernick ‘find a country that works better for him’

Tatjana Muskiet

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick Monday, calling Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem “a terrible thing.”

“I think it’s personally not a good thing,” Trump told Seattle radio station KIRO when asked about the controversy. “I think it’s a terrible thing, and you know, maybe he should find a country that works better for him, let him try, it’s not gonna happen.”

Kaepernick became the subject of national controversy over the weekend when he remained seated on the San Francisco bench during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” prior to Friday night’s preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.(nypost.com)…[+]