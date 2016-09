Trump takes new lead over Clinton in national poll

Tatjana Muskiet

Donald Trump holds a two-point edge over Hillary Clinton among likely voters heading into the final stretch in the race for the White House, according to the latest CNN/ORC Poll.

The GOP nominee took 45 percent to Clinton’s 43 percent, with Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson at 7 percent and Green Party nominee Jill Stein at 2 percent, according to the poll. Head to head, Trump had a one-point lead — 49 percent to 48 percent — over Clinton among likely voters. In an early August CNN/ORC Poll, Clinton had enjoyed a post-convention lead of eight points among registered voters.(nypost.com)…[+]