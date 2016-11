Trump’s Treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin profited from Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme

Tatjana Muskiet

The family of President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Treasury secretary scored more than $3 million from Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme — and got to keep the cash even after that scam crumbled. A Madoff trustee sued the family of Steven Mnuchin in 2011 to claw back $3.2 million in fake profits they pocketed from Madoff’s con.

According to a complaint filed in federal bankruptcy court in New York, Mnuchin’s mother Elaine Cooper received $3,204,227 from Madoff’s massive Ponzi scheme, in which the former financier swindled nearly $65 billion from his Wall Street clients. It is the largest Ponzi scheme in American history. “Accordingly, Defendants have received $3,204,227 of other people’s money,” the complaint said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]