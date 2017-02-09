Turks and Caicos Islands to host CDB’s 47th Annual Meeting

Tatjana Muskiet

TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS – The Turks and Caicos Islands will host the 47th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB). Dr. William Warren Smith, CDB President, made the announcement on February 3, during an official visit with the country’s Premier, Hon. Sharlene Cartwright Robinson.

Approximately 500 delegates are expected to attend the Meeting, which will take place May 24 and 25, 2017. Participants will include Ministers and Government officials, private sector representatives, members of civil society and academia, and media. The flagship event will highlight the impact of the Bank’s investments in its 19 borrowing member countries (BMCs). In addition, stakeholders will take part in strategic discussions on resolving some of the Caribbean Region’s most pressing economic and social development issues.

“We extend our appreciation and thanks to the Government and people of the Turks and Caicos Islands for agreeing to host the Bank’s 47th Annual Meeting. This is the second time that TCI is hosting this event. We see this as a strong show of support for our institution and the work we do in helping to drive economic and social development across the Caribbean Region,” said Dr. Smith…[+]