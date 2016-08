Two nuns found stabbed to death in their Mississippi home

Tatjana Muskiet

Two beloved nuns who spent decades helping the poor in rural Mississippi were found stabbed to death in their home after they failed to show up for work at a medical clinic.

The nuns, who worked as nurse practitioners, were identified as Paula Merrill, 58, and Margaret Held, 68. Cops arrived at their home in the town of Durant and found signs of a burglary and that their car was gone, local media said. “Just good women, women of prayer. They were outgoing, loving, caring,” said the Rev. Greg Plata, a priest at St. Thomas Catholic Church, where the sisters attended Mass.(nypost.com)…[+]