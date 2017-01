Virginia mom, kids who disappeared after blind date found safe; police say they left ‘on own free will’

Tatjana Muskiet

The Virginia mother and her two young children who vanished after she went on a weekend blind date have all been found safe after police determined they left “on their own free will.”

Monica Lamping and her two kids — 7-year-old Kai and his baby sister, 9-month-old Oria — left were found together in an “adjoining” state, Virginia Beach Police announced Wednesday, without specifying which state. Police initially claimed the mom and kids were in danger — a theory investigators later retracted. “Investigators have determined that they left on their own free will,” police said in a statement.(nydailynews)…[+]