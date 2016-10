Virginia teen charged with stealing a 65-cent milk carton to go to trial to prove innocence

Tatjana Muskiet

A trial has been set for the 14-year-old Virginia boy charged with stealing a 65-cent carton of milk. Ryan Turk was slapped with petit larceny for swiping the drink from the Graham Park Middle School cafeteria, even though he was enrolled in his former school’s free lunch program. Ryan, who is now a high school freshman, was also charged with disorderly conduct when he refused to go to the principal’s office after the incident. The teen turned down an offer of nonjudicial punishment through a diversion program, opting to to go through a criminal trial instead in November, according to the Washington Post. His family chose to go to trial to prove the boy’s innocence:(nydailynews.com)…[+]