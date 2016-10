Vladimir Putin ally says Americans must vote for Donald Trump or face nuclear war: ‘If they vote for Hillary it’s war’

Tatjana Muskiet

An ultra-nationalist Putin-ally says Americans must vote for Donald Trump this November — since voting for Hillary Clinton would set off “Hiroshimas and Nagasakis everywhere.”

Vladimir Zhirinovsky asserted Trump is the only candidate who could soothe relations between Moscow and Washington, spurring further suspicion about what financial ties the billionaire mogul might have in the eastern superpower. “Relations between Russia and the United States can’t get any worse,” Zhirinovsky told Reuters during an interview in Moscow. “Americans voting for a president on Nov. 8 must realize that they are voting for peace on Planet Earth if they vote for Trump. But if they vote for Hillary it’s war. It will be a short movie.”(nydailynews.com)…[+]