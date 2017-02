White House considering removing sanctions against Russia in effort to combine forces in ISIS fight, Pence says

Tatjana Muskiet

The White House will decide in “the months ahead” whether to remove sanctions against Russia in exchange for coordinating efforts against ISIS in the Middle East, Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday.

“If we have opportunities to work together, I think the President is looking for an opportunity to begin that relationship anew,” Pence said on ABC’s “This Week.” “But, make no mistake about it, those decisions will await action. And they’ll be very dependent on how the Russians respond in the days ahead.”

When asked directly about whether sanctions against Russia — with whom Trump has been accused of cultivating a cozy relationship — would remain in place “as long as Russia is violating the ceasefire in Ukraine,” Pence replied that it “was a question that will be answered in the months ahead.”(nydailynews)…[+]