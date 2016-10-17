Wife of missing North Carolina man found dead floating in a creek

Tatjana Muskiet

The wife of a missing North Carolina man was found dead in a creek a year after her husband disappeared, police said.

Authorities told ABC 11 Lillian Terry’s body had likely been floating in the Granville County’s Grassy Creek — near the Virginia border — for several days before she was found around 4 p.m. Saturday. Law enforcement officials did not specify whether her death was suspicious, nor how she died.

In September, her husband John Terry vanished the same day he was scheduled to appear in court for a divorce application. The 57-year-old allegedly filed for separation after accusing his wife of having an affair and trying to poison him, according to the news station. Lillian has repeatedly denied her husband’s allegation while simultaneously accusing him of cheating on her with a masseuse. In the month after her husband disappeared, Lillian told ABC 11 she didn’t find it reasonable officers were questioning her in connection with John’s disappearance.(nydailynews.com)…[+]