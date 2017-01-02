  • Nieuws Archief

Wolfsburg is bereid Luiz Gustavo te laten gaan

January 02, 2017   Tatjana Muskiet
Braziliaans international Luiz Gustavo mag VfL Wolfsburg in januari verlaten. Hij heeft de aandacht al getrokken van Juventus en Internazionale. Wolfsburg denkt aan een huurconstructie.(goal)…[+]

