Alaska cop who predicted own shooting dies from eye surgery complications

Tatjana Muskiet

An Alaska cop died Friday due to complications from surgery, two weeks after he was shot while on duty — a shooting he predicted while reading bedtime stories to his children.

Sgt. Allen Brandt of the Fairbanks Police Department underwent remedial eye surgery after being shot on Oct. 16.

“Fairbanks lost a hero today,” Deputy Police Chief Brad Johnson said at a news conference, holding back tears.

“Sgt. Allen Brandt lost the fight. He had surgery yesterday and suffered complications afterward, which continued to deteriorate though the day and from which he was unable to recover,” Johnson said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]