Arkansas man arrested for allegedly killing 3-year-old boy at stop sign in road rage incident

Tatjana Muskiet

An Arkansas man accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy to death during a road rage incident is behind bars after being on the lam for over five days, officials announced.

Greg Holmes, 33, turned himself into authorities in Little Rock Thursday after his parents worked together with U.S. Marshals to ensure his peaceful surrender, cops said. He was booked at the Pulaski County Jail later in the evening on two counts of making a terroristic act and one count of capital murder for allegedly killing little Acen King during a traffic stop on Saturday.Holmes, who has a lengthy rap sheet that includes domestic battery, allegedly became impatient at a stop sign after the victim’s grandmother, Kim King-Macon, apparently didn’t move “fast enough,” cops said. He began honking his horn and when King-Macon honked back, things escalated quickly and tragically.(nydailynews.com)…[+]