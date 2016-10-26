Audit finds NYC homeless shelters fail to properly screen child care workers

Tatjana Muskiet

The city puts young children living in homeless shelters in danger by failing to properly screen child care workers, an audit by the City Controller found. Scott Stringer’s inspectors checked out 43 on-site child care centers in city shelters and found 82% of the staffers had not undergone a criminal background check.

By contrast, all public child care centers funded by the city must have their workers fingerprinted and screened through the Statewide Register of Child Abuse and Maltreatment. “This investigation reveals that New York City has created two standards of care — an inferior system for homeless children and one for everyone else,” Controller Scott Stringer said. “We found a lack of oversight in shelters that we inspected, as well as conditions that would give any parent nightmares — and that is not acceptable.”(nydailynews.com)…[+]