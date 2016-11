Bronx mother finds 19-year-old son shot to death in his bedroom

Tatjana Muskiet

A Bronx mother found her 19-year-old son fatally shot in his bedroom Sunday afternoon, police said. Jose Hart’s mom made the horrific discovery when she walked into his room and found him lying there with a gunshot wound to his torso in their Southern Boulevard apartment near Westchester Ave. in Foxhurst at about 12:30 p.m., police said. He died at the scene. Details about the shooting were not immediately available.(nydailynews.com)…[+]