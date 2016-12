Brooklyn grandma may end up in prison after being dragged naked into public hallway by cops

Tatjana Muskiet

A Brooklyn grandmother could spend a year in jail for allegedly assaulting an officer after being dragged from her apartment and left naked in a public hallway by a dozen “rookie” cops.

Denise Stewart is on trial in Brooklyn Criminal Court on charges of assaulting an officer in July 2014 when they attempted to arrest her on charges of beating her child.

Stewart’s 12-year-old daughter said her mother and older sister beat her in the head and hand with a belt, according to the criminal complaint. “All of this happened during the course of a training exercise involving rookies with little or no experience who were out and about looking for hands-on experience,” Stewart’s attorney, Amy Rameau, said Wednesday during her opening arguments.(nydailynews.com)…[+]