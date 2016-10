Car fatally strikes 13-year-old girl, injures another while they walked to school in Queens

Tatjana Muskiet

One 13-year-old girl died and another was injured when a car slammed into them while they were walking to school in Queens Monday morning, police said.

The sedan was heading south on Cross Bay Blvd. when it struck Jazmine Marin and the other girl as they crossed the street near 149th Ave., two blocks from the Robert H. Goddard middle school in Ozone Park at about 6:45 a.m., officials said.

The teens may have been on their way to that junior high school when the tragic incident occurred, police sources said. Emergency responders rushed both girls to Jamaica Hospital, where Jazmine died from her injuries. The other victim is in stable condition with a leg injury.(nydailynews.com)…[+]