CDB engages regional water and waste management specialists

Tatjana Muskiet

The Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) recently partnered with the Caribbean Water and Wastewater Association (CWWA), to host the largest gathering of water and waste-management specialists from across the Caribbean at the CWWA 2016 Conference and Exhibition.

“Clean water is one of the key pillars of human development and its importance cannot be overstated. The use and management of water impacts all of today’s leading global challenges, including: energy generation and usage; food security; natural disaster management; and the management of the environment. CDB therefore, has a vested interest in the well-being of the water and sanitation sector because it is key to us achieving our development mandate,” said L. O’Reilly Lewis, Portfolio Manager, CDB during the opening ceremony for the CWWA Conference.

The Bank sponsored a High Level Forum (HLF) for Water Minsters in the Caribbean, which included presentations from CDB representatives, and also engaged with Conference attendees at its booth in the exhibition hall. The High Level Forum is a key mechanism for water-sector-related policy dialogue, bringing together government ministers and senior officials from across the Caribbean, as well as development partners and key stakeholders...[+]