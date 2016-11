City school teacher hits woman with bottle at Harlem Applebee’s

Tatjana Muskiet

A city school teacher got surly at a Harlem Applebee’s, throwing a bottle and hitting a customer after an employee there confronted his buddy about an earlier unpaid bill, cops said. Maurice Smith, 26, was dining with pal Christopher Vanlierop, 32, at the Applebee’s on W. 125th St. and Fifth Ave. at 11:20 p.m. Monday, when a woman working at the restaurant approached them, according to police.

Vanlierop got upset when she told him he had to pay his past bill and punched her in the face, police said. That’s when Smith picked up a glass bottle and tossed it, hitting a 38-year-old woman and cutting her leg, police said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]