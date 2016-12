Comedian and actor Ricky Harris, who starred in ‘Heat’ and ‘Everybody Hates Chris,’ dead at 54

Tatjana Muskiet

Comedian and actor Ricky Harris, who rose to fame after appearing on HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” in 1990s, has died. He was 54. The funnyman was known for his racy standup, but also went on to star in television shows like “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Moesha” and the films “Heat” and “Dope.” He died of a heart attack on Monday, his manager told the Hollywood Reporter.Harris also performed verses on tracks for various rappers, including Snoop Dogg, who mourned the actor in an Instagram video on Monday.(nydailynews.com)…[+]