Court officer cleared of charges after fatally shooting alleged robber, 24, at Queens Dunkin’ Donuts

Tatjana Muskiet

An off-duty court officer who shot and killed a man trying to rob him at gunpoint outside a Queens Dunkin’ Donuts was justified in his use of deadly force, officials said Thursday. Ian Caine, 50, will not face any charges in the September shooting death of Kadeem Trotter, said Queens DA Richard Brown.

Caine was in uniform Sept. 17 for his weekend job as a security guard when the robber approached him near the coffee shop on Liberty Ave. and Merrick Blvd. in Jamaica at about 8:45 p.m., cops said. As the officer — who had a gun clearly visible in his holster — went to step into his car parked outside the store, Trotter, 24, stepped up to him and whipped out a gun, police said. The robber demanded cash and the officer’s handgun, cops said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]