Cuban Health Minister receives US Health Secretary

Tatjana Muskiet

HAVANA- Cuban Health Minister Roberto Morales welcomed US Secretary of Health and Human Services Sylvia Burwell in Havana, on Thursday.

According to the director of international relations at the Cuban Health Ministry, Nestor Marimom, Burwell was interested in the treatment of cancer in Cuba, particular the promotion of actions to prevent that disease, which has become the second cause of death in The Americas, PL news reported. The US Health Secretary was also interested in joint training programs between both ministries and she highlighted the role played by Cuban medical experts in the elimination of Ebola in Africa, as well as their work in Haiti. According to Marimon, US and Cuban scientists will meet by late November on actions to fight Zika and other Arboviruses as part of a meeting underway in Havana.(ACN)…[+]