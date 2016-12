Developers with projects along de Blasio’s planned Brooklyn-Queens streetcar route throw cash at mayor’s nonprofit campaign

Tatjana Muskiet

All aboard the mayor’s money train, a planned streetcar from South Brooklyn to northern Queens that appears to have triggered developers with projects along the route to donate big money to de Blasio’s favorite causes.

First came the push to get de Blasio to back the $2.5 billion taxpayer-supported streetcar running from Sunset Park, Brooklyn, to Astoria, Queens. Supporters call it the Brooklyn Queens Connector, or BQX.

Then came the checks from six developers, totaling $245,000, to support de Blasio’s favorite causes. The developers sent the checks to the mayor’s nonprofit Campaign for One New York. Then came the mayor’s announcement, in his State of the City address in February, that the city would go full steam ahead with the 16-mile trolley line.(nydailynews.com)…[+]