Donald Trump hosted wild parties with sex, cocaine and underage models: report

Tatjana Muskiet

Donald Trump allegedly used to host cocaine-filled and sex-crazed parties at one of his luxurious Manhattan hotels — and invited models as young as 15 to attend them, a bombshell report published Monday claims. Two men who used to attend the parties told the Daily Beast Trump would regularly throw the bashes in lavish suites at the Plaza Hotel, which he owned between 1988 and 1995.

One of the men, a New York fashion photographer who asked to remain anonymous, said the billionaire businessman would take over entire corner suites at the Plaza for days at a time. He would then invite young models so that they could meet his affluent, older friends who could give them major career boosts, the photographer said.(nydailynews.com)…[+]