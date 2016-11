Donald Trump once again singles out reporter Katy Tur, highlighting safety concerns for journalists at his rallies

Tatjana Muskiet

For the third time this election season, Donald Trump has targeted NBC reporter Katy Tur during a campaign rally, once again triggering safety concerns for journalists covering the GOP nominee’s often violent political events.

The verbal attack against Tur came during a rally before some 4,000 people in Miami Wednesday. The Republican nominee had just gone on an oft-repeated tirade against "the media," which he accuses of underplaying the number of attendees at his rallies, while overplaying the number of those attending Hillary Clinton's events. "There has never been dishonesty like we've seen in this election," he exclaimed. "Don't worry, they won't spin the cameras and show the kind of massive crowds. They won't do it."